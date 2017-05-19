New Chicago-Themed Holes At Maggie Daley Park’s Mini Golf Course

CHICAGO (CBS) — Putt your way through Chicago’s landmarks at Maggie Daley Park’s miniature golf course.

City Mini Golf in Maggie Daley Park reopened Friday, May 12 for the 2017 season and has some unique obstacles and new challenging holes in store for guests.

We've officially kicked off the 2017 season! These were the first two golfers of the season at 10 AM on the dot @MaggieDaleyPark pic.twitter.com/uK87NKR7Wp — City Mini Golf (@CityMiniGolfing) May 12, 2017

For just $11 per round, the 18-hole miniature golf course, not only allows you to see some of the best views of the skyline, but golfers are able to putt their way through miniature replicas of the skyline and some of the city’s iconic landmarks.

The course is ever-changing and this year features a 7-foot tall putt under replica of the Willis Tower, a 6-foot tall replica of the Picasso sculpture located in Daley Plaza, and even a basketball hoop obstacle.

“Chances are that from one season to the next, or even one month to the next, the course will be different than when you played the previous time so come play early and often during the May – October mini golf season,” the City Mini Golf website reads.

City Mini Golf is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., weather permitting, from May through October. Tickets are $11 per person. Discounted tickets are available for active duty military, educators, and seniors are available for $9. Additional rounds of play are also discounted at $9. City Mini Golf also offers season passes for $65.

On top of the landmark holes, the course features a few holes highlighting Chicago’s professional sports teams.

Like the Chicago Bulls…

The Long Shot, aka the let me try that again hole. Sink it for a hole in one! #basketballgolf #minigolf #chicago #chicagobulls A post shared by City Mini Golf (@cityminigolfing) on May 8, 2016 at 2:04pm PDT

And who knows, you might even run into an ex-Chicago Bull

Guess who stopped by @MaggieDaleyPark to play golf with his family earlier? D Rose is a super nice guy! #alwaysabull pic.twitter.com/5t8v6Uh9MC — City Mini Golf (@CityMiniGolfing) May 17, 2017

Or the Chicago Bears….

A touchdown, in golf? On our course it can happen! Check out the new #chicagobears hole! #chicago #minigolf A post shared by City Mini Golf (@cityminigolfing) on May 8, 2016 at 10:19am PDT

Or the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs…

Shadows creeping in on the Sox / Cubs hole. Which is your team? #whitesox #chicagocubs #chicago A post shared by City Mini Golf (@cityminigolfing) on May 8, 2016 at 2:03pm PDT

City Mini Gold is located on the south end of the BP Bridge. The last group will be let in 10 minutes before the course closes.