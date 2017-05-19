Irving Park Woman, 78, Brutally Beaten In Home Invasion

(CBS) – An elderly woman was brutally beaten during a home invasion Friday afternoon on the city’s North Side.
The 78-year-old victim is recovering at St. Francis Hospital with a fractured nose, bleeding on the brain and bruises.
“How could anyone do this to an elderly woman? I just don’t understand,” says Ivonne Morales, daughter of the woman.
Morales says the attacker knocked on her mother’s door on the 4100 block of North Avers in the Irving Park neighborhood, started speaking Spanish and then attacked the woman.
“She made it out to the back porch and thank god the neighbor heard her and called 9-1-1,” she says.
Deanna Harris found the elderly woman in almost unrecognizable condition on the back porch.
“I wish I would have heard something sooner,” Harris says.
Morales says the family hopes their matriarch will have a speedy recovery – and that a suspect is brought to justice.
The attacker got away with some jewelry.
The family asked that CBS 2 not disclose the name of the victim.