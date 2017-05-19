Mariners Blow Lead, Then Rally To Beat White Sox In 9th

SEATTLE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Guillermo Heredia’s two-out single in the ninth inning scored Jarrod Dyson from second base to give the Seattle Mariners a 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night.

Batting for Ben Gamel, Heredia looped a breaking ball from Dan Jennings (2-1) into shallow right-center field and allowed the speedy Dyson to race home from second with the winning run after Seattle’s bullpen blew a 4-0 lead.

Seattle’s Jean Segura matched the longest hitting streak in baseball this season with a three-run home run early in the game and Dyson added a solo shot.

Chicago rallied also thanks to the long ball. Matt Davidson hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, and Todd Frazier and Tim Anderson added back-to-back solo shots off Seattle reliever Dan Altavilla with two outs in the eighth to tie it.

Seattle reliever Nick Vincent (2-1) settled the shaky bullpen with a perfect ninth inning to get the victory.

Segura extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a two-out homer in the fifth inning off Chicago starter Dylan Covey, who continues to struggle giving up the long ball. Covey has now allowed 11 home runs in 35 1/3 innings pitched.

The home run by Segura was the biggest blow to Covey’s outing, but the mistake was facing Segura in the first place. With two outs Covey walked Carlos Ruiz — and his .125 batting average — on a 3-2 pitch after being ahead in the count. The walk brought Segura to the plate and he drove a slider over the hand-operated scoreboard in left field.

Chicago’s late rally ruined the chance for Sam Gaviglio to get a victory in his first major league start. Gaviglio threw five shutout innings, allowing just three hits in becoming the 10th pitcher to start a game for Seattle this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: CF Leury Garcia left the game in the bottom of the fifth inning with a bruised right elbow after getting hit by a pitch in the top half of the inning. … Top prospect Yoan Moncada was placed on the seven-day disabled list at Triple-A Charlotte because of a sore left thumb. Moncada has hit safely in 27 of 34 games this season in the minors.

Mariners: LHP James Paxton continues to be the closest of Seattle’s injured starters to returning. Paxton (forearm strain) threw a 25-pitch bullpen on Thursday — all fastballs — and will throw another on Sunday before likely going out on one rehab start in the minors. … LHP Drew Smyly (flexor strain) played catch on Wednesday at 60 feet, the first time he’s thrown in six weeks. Smyly has yet to pitch in the regular season and is in the beginning stages of a throwing program with the hopes of returning near midseason.

UP NEXT

White Sox: LHP Jose Quintana (2-5) makes his ninth start. Chicago is averaging just 2.37 runs in Quintana’s starts.

Mariners: LHP Ariel Miranda (3-2) makes his ninth start of the season, but has not gotten a decision in his past two outings. Miranda allowed one run in five innings in his last start.

