Police: 2 Patients Started Fire At Jackson Park Hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were arrested for allegedly starting a fire at Jackson Park Hospital Thursday night on the South Side.
Officers responded about 10:45 p.m. to the hospital at 75th Street and Stony Island, where security footage showed two patients starting a fire in a room on the fourth floor, according to Chicago Police. The fire was contained and no injuries were reported.
The two patients were taken into custody and charges were pending early Friday, police said.
