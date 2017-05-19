Slightly Warmer Temps, But Rain Persists, This Weekend

(CBS) – On the 60th day spring, winter gear was everywhere Friday in Chicago: furry coats, knit hats and scarves.
“I’m freezing,” Jan Kegelman tells CBS 2’s Lauren Victory. “This is my son’s coat I’m wearing.”
The temperature dropped about 30 degrees between Thursday and Friday. Al fresco dining was not really an option in the chilly conditions.
In the Gold Coast, wind-whipped waves soaked runners who ran along the lake.
Fans still flocked to Wrigley Field, but wearing fleece.
There was a measure of relief expected. Saturday temperatures were expected to rise into the low 70s, but thunderstorms were possible. Sunday also was expected to be coolish – in the 60s.