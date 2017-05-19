3 Men Shot At Party In West Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were shot during a party early Friday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.
The men — ages 35, 34 and 21 — were at the party about 12:15 a.m. in the 7400 block of North Western Avenue when someone took out a handgun and shot them, according to Chicago Police.
The oldest man was shot in the leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. The 34-year-old was shot in the arm, and the 21-year-old in the ankle, police said. They were taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston.
Their conditions were stabilized, police said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)