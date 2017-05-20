4 Dead, 30 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were killed and at least 30 others, including a 9-year-old boy, have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night.

A man was killed and a teenage boy was wounded in the weekend’s most recent shooting Sunday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood. The shooting happened about 2:40 p.m. in the 100 block of North Parkside. An 18-year-old man was shot in the back and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name has not yet been released. A 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the shin and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Earlier Sunday, a 46-year-old man was shot to death in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. He was walking on the sidewalk about 3:45 a.m. in the 2700 block of West 55th Street when a male walked up to him and shot him in the head. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, according to Chicago Police. His name has not yet been released.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, a man was killed and two other people were wounded in an Austin neighborhood shooting on the West Side. The group was walking in the 4900 block of West Hubbard when shots rang out and they were all struck. A 34-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not yet been released. A 23-year-old woman was shot in the left hand and a 33-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder. They were both also taken to Stroger Hospital, where both of their conditions were stabilized.

About 12:20 a.m. Saturday, 53-year-old Tina Brown was found dead with a gunshot wound to her head inside a home in the 8000 block of South Essex in the South Chicago neighborhood, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The shooting might have stemmed from a domestic issue. An autopsy ruled Brown’s death a homicide.

The 9-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet at 8:11 p.m. Saturday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. He was traveling in a vehicle in the 2500 block of West 69th Street when someone fired shots in his direction, police said. He suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was listed in good condition. The shooting may have stemmed from an altercation between the vehicle’s driver and the shooter.

At least 26 more people were wounded in shootings across the city between late Friday and Sunday morning.

Last weekend, 21 people were shot in the city, leaving six dead.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)