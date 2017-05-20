6 Shot Across Chicago Since Friday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — Six people have been wounded in separate shootings since Friday night across Chicago.

Most recently, a man was shot during a robbery Saturday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood. The 28-year-old was shot in the arm about 12:15 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Washington, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Several hours earlier, a woman was shot during a domestic argument in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. The 29-year-old was arguing with another person at 9:38 a.m. in the rear of a home in the 3100 block of West Monroe. During the arguement, the other person fired multiple shots at her, police said. The person then got in a vehicle and drove away. The woman suffered two gunshot wounds to the lower back and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

Earlier Saturday morning, a 43-year-old man was driving in the 4100 block of North St. Louis at 2:24 a.m. in the Northwest Side Albany Park neighborhood when someone in another car shot him in the back of the head, according to police. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

Fewer than 10 minutes earlier, a 23-year-old man was shot in the leg in Austin on the West Side. It happened in the 800 block of North Central, and he took himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

About 12:45 a.m., a 20-year-old man’s head was grazed by a bullet in Washington Park’s 5800 block of South Indiana. He took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center, and his condition was stabilized, police said.

The weekend’s first shooting happened about 11:45 p.m. Friday near the former Robert Taylor Homes on the South Side. Someone in an SUV shot a 22-year-old man as he stood outside in the 200 block of West 40th Place, police said. He was in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Additionally, a 53-year-old woman was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head early Saturday in the South Chicago neighborhood. Detectives had classified it as a death investigation as of Saturday morning.

Last weekend, 21 people were shot in the city, leaving six dead.

