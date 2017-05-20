Cubs-Brewers Game Postponed

(CBS) The Cubs-Brewers game at Wrigley Field on Saturday afternoon has been postponed because of rain being in the forecast for most of the day.
There was no makeup date announced yet. The Cubs asked that fans retain their tickets to Saturday’s postponement for future use in the makeup game.
Brewers right-hander Chase Anderson and Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta had been scheduled to start. Arrieta will now get pushed back to Sunday.
Outfielder Jason Heyward has come off the disabled list, meaning the Cubs will have to make an official roster move before Sunday’s game. It’s expected that infielder Tommy La Stella will be sent to Triple-A.
Milwaukee (25-18) leads the NL Central, with Chicago (21-20) sitting in third place three games back.