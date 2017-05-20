Rain Postpones Church’s Gathering Honoring Gun Violence Victims

CHICAGO (CBS) — The rain hasn’t stopped the shootings in Chicago this weekend, but it did postpone a prayer line to honor gunshot victims.
Kayla Owens was among the few who went to 79th and Dobson in the rain Saturday morning.
She was there to pray for victims like her best friend, who she says was murdered by her boyfriend.
Other members of New Life Covenant Church had planned on lining the street in a two-mile prayer line but the rain forced them inside the church.
Rev. John Hannah says they were able to give out $15,000 in donations before the weather got the best of them.
“We were able to sponsor three organizations that have work going on throughout the entire year,” Rev. Hannah said. “We also adopted a grade school. That way, we make sure that our hands are still in the streets throughout the year. So it’s not just a one time march and then we disappear.”
The money was donated by parishioners, who have also adopted a school and set up a food pantry to improve the Grand Crossing neighborhood.
Rev. Hannah says he’s not sure when the event will be rescheduled.