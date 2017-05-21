3 Wounded In South Austin Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were wounded in a South Austin neighborhood shooting Saturday evening on the West Side.
Two men, ages 20 and 21, were standing on the sidewalk about 10:40 p.m. in the 100 block of North Parkside when someone in a silver car fired shots, according to Chicago Police.
The 20-year-old was shot in the left buttocks, and the 21-year-old was shot in the right thigh and left buttocks, police said. They were both taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where they were listed in serious condition.
A third man, 18, who was sitting in a parked vehicle at the time, suffered a gunshot wound to the right buttocks, police said. He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
