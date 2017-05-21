53-Year-Old Woman Found Shot To Death In South Chicago Home

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was found shot to death in a South Chicago home early Saturday on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.
About 12:20 a.m., Tina Brown, 53, was found with a gunshot wound to the head inside a home in the 8000 block of South Essex Avenue, authorities said. The shooting might have stemmed from a domestic issue.
An autopsy on Saturday ruled Brown’s death a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
