9-Year-Old Suffers Graze Wound To Head During Marquette Park Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 9-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the head during a shooting Saturday evening in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
According to Chicago Police, at 8:11 p.m., the boy was shot in the 2500 block of West 69th Street after the car he was traveling in was hit with gunfire.
The victim was subsequently transported to Holy Cross Hospital and is in good condition, police said.
“My thing is, if our young people want to kill each other, shoot straight,” Tina Montgomery said, who’s car was parked on the street and hit by gunfire. “Don’t shoot up her car, my car, or kill innocent kids.”
Police said the shooting may have been related to an altercation between the driver of the vehicle [the boy was in] and the offender who fired at the vehicle.
No arrests have been made; Area Central Detectives are investigating.