Brewers Upset At Cubs For Postponing Saturday’s Game, Not Waiting Out Early Rain

(CBS) Just call it “Weather-gate.”
The Brewers are upset at the Cubs for postponing Saturday’s game at Wrigley Field early on in the day and not waiting out the rain that came in the morning and then gave way to a beautiful Chicago afternoon.
Brewers general manager David Stearns on Sunday confirmed he expressed his displeasure to the Cubs, who announced at 11:21 a.m. on Saturday that the game was postponed. At that time, it was raining heavily, but it cleared up in the afternoon.
“It’s the first time for us that we’ve had players treated for sunburn after a rainout,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell told MLB.com.
Some forecasts called for rain all afternoon — apparently including the one the Cubs had — but Stearns told reporters the forecast the Brewers had said the rain would pass. Stearns made clear he didn’t believe the Cubs were trying to gain a competitive advantage, just that they handled the situation poorly in choosing not to wait.
Saturday’s postponement came a day after the two teams played a game Friday afternoon in miserable conditions, with the wind chill in the high 30s and Milwaukee’s eventual 6-3 win being interrupted by a rain delay of nearly two hours.
This isn’t the first verbal quarrel the Cubs and Brewers have engaged in this season. In April, Cubs pitching coach Chris Bosio made comments insinuating that Brewers first baseman Eric Thames was using performance-enhancing drugs amid his breakout season. Thames responded by saying “I have a lot of blood and urine” to give for a drug test whenever needed.
The Brewers (25-18) lead the NL Central, with the third-place Cubs (21-20) three games behind.