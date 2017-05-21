Cubs Activate Jason Heyward, Option Tommy La Stella To Triple-A

(CBS) The Cubs on Sunday officially activated outfielder Jason Heyward from the disabled list and optioned infielder Tommy La Stella down to Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.
Heyward has been out since May 5 with a sprained left index finger. He’s hitting .253 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 28 games this season.
La Stella is hitting .304 with two doubles, a homer and two RBIs in 16 games. He hit .267 in an earlier stint with the Iowa Cubs.
His demotion was forced as rookie infielder/outfielder Ian Happ has made a big splash in his first week in the big leagues, hitting .333 with two homers and a 1.176 OPS in his first six games.
In another move, the Cubs called up right-hander Dylan Floro from Triple-A Iowa and optioned right-hander Pierce Johnson down. Floro allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings with the Cubs earlier this season and has a 4.74 ERA in 10 appearances at Triple-A. Johnson made his big league debut for the Cubs on Friday, allowing two unearned runs in one inning. He has a 3.21 ERA at Iowa this season.