Cubs Activate Jason Heyward, Option Tommy La Stella To Triple-A

May 21, 2017 11:23 AM
Filed Under: Chicago Cubs, Jason Heyward, Pierce Johnson, Tommy La Stella

(CBS) The Cubs on Sunday officially activated outfielder Jason Heyward from the disabled list and optioned infielder Tommy La Stella down to Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.

Heyward has been out since May 5 with a sprained left index finger. He’s hitting .253 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 28 games this season.

La Stella is hitting .304 with two doubles, a homer and two RBIs in 16 games. He hit .267 in an earlier stint with the Iowa Cubs.

His demotion was forced as rookie infielder/outfielder Ian Happ has made a big splash in his first week in the big leagues, hitting .333 with two homers and a 1.176 OPS in his first six games.

In another move, the Cubs called up right-hander Dylan Floro from Triple-A Iowa and optioned right-hander Pierce Johnson down. Floro allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings with the Cubs earlier this season and has a 4.74 ERA in 10 appearances at Triple-A. Johnson made his big league debut for the Cubs on Friday, allowing two unearned runs in one inning. He has a 3.21 ERA at Iowa this season.

