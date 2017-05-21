Emma: White Sox Win Again With Landing Luis Robert

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) For the better part of the last decade or so, there was a myth on the south side of town that stated the White Sox should refrain from a full-fledged rebuild, in order to put fans in the ballpark.

Some concerns existed that felt general interest in the club would be negatively impacted by the White Sox taking a great risk and spending seasons building for the future.

General manager Rick Hahn turned the phrase “mired in mediocrity” during the struggles of last summer, as another veteran-laden team descended in the AL Central. Finally, the White Sox chose to do it right and rebuild. With each bold maneuver by Hahn, the fan base has been thrilled with the reward that could follow in time.

It started with the trade of ace left-hander Chris Sale to the Red Sox, sending prized prospects Yoan Moncada, Michael Kopech, Luis Alexander Basabe and one other to Chicago, then the move of outfielder Adam Eaton to the Nationals for Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Dane Dunning. The future is filled with promise.

Saturday brought the latest big day for the White Sox, with 19-year-old Cuban outfielder Luis Robert choosing them over the Cardinals. He’s viewed as a five-tool prospect with tremendous upside.

“At 6-foot-3, Robert has a strong but extremely lean, athletic frame, standing out for his physicality, athleticism, tools and track record of performance, both against his peers and older competition,” Ben Badler of Baseball America wrote. “He’s a right-handed hitter with a good set up, premium bat speed and a fairly sound, compact swing. When Robert connects, he drives the ball with high exit velocity and plus raw power.”

Robert continues the Cuban connection for the White Sox, joining Moncada and Jose Abreu. The White Sox also had an all-time great in Minnie Minoso who hailed from Cuba, as well as 2005 World Series champions Jose Contreras and Orlando Hernandez.

White Sox fans have plenty of reason for excitement after the signing of Robert, and while the big league club is 19-22 entering Sunday, the focus remains on the future. The Triple-A Charlotte Knights have generated a great deal of interest this season. Robert is expected to report to rookie ball.

Ever since moving in the direction of a rebuild, the White Sox have added a list of major prospects to names like Zack Burdi, Zack Collins, Carson Fulmer, Spencer Adams and more. They still have trade assets available in Jose Quintana, David Robertson, Todd Frazier and Melky Cabrera. Of course, the ace Quintana is the biggest name there.

Quintana could bring in haul similar to the Sale deal, and Hahn will have the opportunity to drive up the market with contenders like the Yankees or Cardinals. By the time the trade deadline passes, the White Sox could have added even more big prospects to the farm system.

Kudos to executives Hahn and Kenny Williams for landing Robert, to Rick Renteria, Abreu and Moncada for their strong pitch and to Jerry Reinsdorf and the ownership group that embraced the new direction.

By signing Robert, the White Sox took their next step forward toward their goal of sustaining success. They’ve added yet another major prospect to the pipeline.

These are exciting times for an organization and fan base eager to win again.

