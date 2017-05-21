‘One Chicago’ Launches, Gives Refugees Easy Access To City Services

CHICAGO (CBS) — A new online campaign rolled out by Mayor Rahm Emanuel and other city officials Sunday sends a clear message to all Chicagoans: You are welcome here.

Rebecca Shi, Director of the Illinois Business Immigration Coalition, said the “One Chicago” campaign is needed now more than ever.

“The election of President Trump has ushered in an era of anti-immigrant backlash,” Shi said. “Immigrant has become a bad word. The fear in the immigrant communities is extreme.”

One Chicago aims to relieve those fears by providing immigrants and refugees with easy access to legal help, medical assistance and other city services online.

Speaking at the DuSable Museum of African American History, Mayor Emanuel said the campaign provides support during frightening and uncertain times.

“The United States government has scared our children into whether they should go about their daily lives believing in what our families believed,” Emanuel said. “So whether you’re the first generation, the second generation, third generation or you just got here like our Syrian refugees, your dreams are our dreams.”

Emanuel says Chicago will continue to be what it has always been — a welcoming city — regardless of “who you are or where you came from.”

The Trump Administration has threatened to cut off federal funding to so-called “sanctuary cities.”