White Sox Get Strong Outing From Derek Holland In 8-1 Win Over Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Yolmer Sanchez had a two-run single in Chicago’s five-run first inning, Derek Holland pitch eight strong innings and the White Sox beat the Seattle Mariners, 8-1, on Sunday.

Tim Anderson had three hits and two RBIs for the White Sox, including his fifth home run — a solo shot in the third inning — and Matt Davidson added two hits and two RBIs. Sanchez’s single in the first extended his hitting streak to 12 games, tying a career high.

Holland (4-3) gave up a run and six hits while striking out six and walking two. He finished his longest outing of the season by striking out the side in the eighth inning.

Nelson Cruz hit his 11th home run in the seventh for the Mariners, who have lost three straight.

Seattle starter Chris Heston (0-1), recalled from Triple-A Tacoma before the game to make his first major league start since Oct. 2, 2015, was roughed up for seven runs and seven hits in three innings. He walked the bases loaded in the first before giving up four straight hits.

Heston became the 11th pitcher to start for the Mariners this season, the most in the major leagues. In his only other appearance this year, he gave up five runs on seven hits in two innings of relief against Detroit on April 25.

The White Sox turned four double plays, equaling the team’s season-high — set Saturday.

White Sox: OF Leury Garcia was back in the starting lineup after missing two games. Garcia was hit on the elbow in Thursday’s series opener.

Mariners: 1B Danny Valencia missed his second straight game after hurting his left wrist on a slide in Friday’s game, and had an MRI Sunday. First baseman Daniel Vogelbach was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma and started at first base in his place. … Seattle manager Scott Servais said LHP James Paxton, on the DL with a left forearm strain, will probably have a rehab assignment at Double-A Arkansas later this week. If all goes well Paxton could return after the Mariners’ upcoming eight-game road trip. … OF Mitch Haniger (strained right oblique) will also likely start a rehab assignment this week.

White Sox: RHP Miguel Gonzalez (3-4, 4.29) starts in Chicago’s series opener at Arizona. Gonzalez is 0-4 with a 6.94 ERA in his last four starts.

Mariners: Seattle has a day off Monday. RHP Christian Bergman starts Tuesday at Washington. Bergman is coming off the best outing of his career, when he held Oakland scoreless over 7 1/3 innings with a career high nine strikeouts.

