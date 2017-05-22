15-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Shot By Sibling In Des Plaines

MANCHESTER BOMBING: "Sickening" Attack At Concert Targeted "Innocent Children" | Former FBI Agent Says Bombing Had Markings Of ISIS Attack | First Victim Identified | Trump Lashes Out At 'Evil Losers' Behind Attack | Ariana Grande "Broken" After Concert Bombing | Latest Updates From CBS News

May 22, 2017 11:27 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy died two days after he was accidentally shot by a younger sibling Saturday morning in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

Officers responded to a shooting about 10:55 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2100 block of David Drive, according to Des Plaines police.

The 15-year-old boy had accidentally been shot in the face by his 10-year-old sibling, police said.

The teen was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died at 4:35 p.m. Monday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name has not yet been released.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Police said the “tragic incident” remains under investigation.

