15-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Shot By Sibling In Des Plaines

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy died two days after he was accidentally shot by a younger sibling Saturday morning in northwest suburban Des Plaines.
Officers responded to a shooting about 10:55 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2100 block of David Drive, according to Des Plaines police.
The 15-year-old boy had accidentally been shot in the face by his 10-year-old sibling, police said.
The teen was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died at 4:35 p.m. Monday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name has not yet been released.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Police said the “tragic incident” remains under investigation.
