15-Year-Old Boy Shot, Critically Wounded By Sibling In Des Plaines

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded by a younger sibling Saturday morning in northwest suburban Des Plaines.
Officers responded to a gunshot victim about 10:55 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2100 block of David Drive, according to Des Plaines police.
A 15-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the face by his 10-year-old sibling, police said. He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the “tragic incident” remains under investigation as of Monday morning.
