15-Year-Old Boy Shot, Critically Wounded By Sibling In Des Plaines

May 22, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: Accidental Shootings, child shot, Des Plaines, Shot In The Face

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded by a younger sibling Saturday morning in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

Officers responded to a gunshot victim about 10:55 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2100 block of David Drive, according to Des Plaines police.

A 15-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the face by his 10-year-old sibling, police said. He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the “tragic incident” remains under investigation as of Monday morning.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire &copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch