Ben Zobrist, Third Chicago Cub To Release His Own Cereal

CHICAGO (CBS) — There are Rizzo’s, Grandpa Rossy Crunch and now Cubs infielder/outfielder Ben Zobrist is following suit and releasing his own breakfast cereal.
“Zorilla Crunch” launched Monday exclusively at Jewel-Osco stores in the Chicago area and online at PLB Sports.
The breakfast cereal is described as a toasted oat cereal with marshmallows. The championship edition 11.5-ounce collector’s box features the two-time champion Zobrist on the front and a baseball diamond-shaped maze puzzle on the back.
Earlier in the month, retired Cubs catcher David Ross launched his own breakfast cereal, “Grandpa Rossy Crunch.” It was a part of a series of cereals coming to Jewel-Osco stores this year, branded by PLB Sports.
The series started with Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo’s cereal, “Rizzo’s,” that was released last year, then came out with new packaging after the Cubs won the 2016 World Series.
The cereal, which helps benefit Rizzo’s charitable foundation, the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation, is available both at participating Jewel-Osco stores and at PLB Sports’ website.