Boy, 2, Killed By Truck In Northwest Suburbs

(CBS) – A 2-year-old boy was fatally struck by a truck Monday morning in the northwest suburbs.
The pickup truck that killed Levi Cruz of Carpentersville came to rest in a retention pond, CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez reports.
A Kane County accident reconstruction crew pieced together the circumstances that left fatally wounded the child at Deer Creek and Rosewood drives.
The Kane County Coroner said the toddler died from “multiple injuries due to an auto striking a pedestrian.”
One neighbor tells CBS 2 the child was being dropped off at his grandmother’s house by his mother, who is 9 months pregnant.
Carpentersville police offered few details, saying the investigation is ongoing.