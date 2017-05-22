Chicago Police: No Threat Here In Wake Of Manchester Deaths

(CBS) — The apparent bombing at a Manchester, England concert venue that killed more than a dozen has no connection to Chicago, authorities here say.
The Chicago Police Department typically issues statements after major terror-related events, as the Manchester attack appears to be. Monday was no exception.
“CPD is closely monitoring the incident in Manchester and we are in real-time communication with our federal partners. At this time, there is no nexus or known threat to the Chicago area but as always, we encourage individuals to report any suspicious activity to 911. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of those affected by this horrible tragedy,” a police spokesperson said.
The United Kingdom attack occurred during an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena. Witnesses say an explosion occurred. Arena officials say the incident actually happened outside the venue.