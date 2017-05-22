Diamond-Encrusted Clock Worth $425,000 Stolen From Merchandise Mart

CHICAGO (CBS) — A trio of thieves stole a diamond-encrusted clock from the Merchandise Mart on Sunday, when they distracted employees working at an antiques show.
Police said a man and two women walked up to a booth at an exhibit at the Chicago Antiques + Art + Design Show around 4:30 p.m.
The man and one of the women distracted the employees at the exhibit while the other woman walked away with a clock encrusted with diamonds and mother of pearl.
According to unconfirmed dispatch reports, the clock was valued at $425,000. A vendor at the show lists an Asprey & Company Mystery Clock – a crystal gold and mother of pearl clock adorned with diamonds and sapphires – for that same price.
Police could not confirm the specific item stolen or its value.
Area Central detectives were investigating.