Willowbrook Rejects Modified Gun Club Proposal

(CBS) – Backers of a controversial proposal to open a luxury gun club in suburban Willowbrook made major changes to the plan, but it didn’t satisfy village leaders.
They voted against the revised proposal, CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports.
For the second straight Willowbrook Village meeting, a packed and passionate group voiced their opinions about the gun facility that would break ground at Route 83 and 79th on long-vacant land.
Under the latest version, the club would not sell alcohol; would not provide machine guns for rental; and would not be open 24 hours a day.
Even without alcohol, some Willowbrook residents still worry about potential risks.