Hinsdale Middle School Battle Takes New Turn

(CBS) — They are trying to hijack the system. That is one accusation aimed at five people behind a lawsuit that is delaying construction of a new Hinsdale Middle School.

Dozens of people in support of the new school took their frustrations to the streets Monday, CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov reports.

A protest isn’t a typical afterschool activity in Hinsdale. But the fight to build a new middle school is at a tipping point.

Parents and students in favor of the project are protesting the battle between voters and five people suing the board to stop the project. It started last fall, after voters approved the $53 million school. The five opponents, realizing public notice about the vote was posted two days too soon, used that as the basis of their lawsuit.

A judge tossed the suit, but the plaintiffs filed a motion to reconsider.

Now, the plaintiffs have offered the board a deal, but the details have been kept private. They say it costs the taxpayers no money, keeps the project on time , and improves transparency.

But many voters say that’s not how democracy works.

“What they’re doing is they’re usurping our country and our democracy by going around the voters and what they intended,” says Jason Bier, a proponent of the new middle school.

District 181’s superintendent did not return calls for comment. The plaintiffs’ deal was expected to be discussed in executive session Monday night.