Melania Trump Slaps At President Trump’s Hand After Arriving In Tel Aviv

CHICAGO (CBS) — Melania Trump apparently didn’t want to hold his hand.
As President Trump and the first lady arrived in Tel Aviv on Monday, Mr. Trump was walking alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, leaving the first lady a step or two behind.
When President Trump reached back to hold his wife’s hand, the first lady appears to slap his hand away.
Watch it here:
Mrs. Trump later tweeted following their visit to the Western Wall, the first time a sitting president visited the site.