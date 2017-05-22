Teen Wounded In East Side Shooting

May 22, 2017 7:11 AM
Filed Under: Chelsea Irving, Crime, East Side, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting early Monday in the East Side neighborhood.

The boy was sitting in the passenger seat of a car in the 10600 block of South Ewing Avenue around 2 a.m., when he was shot through the window.

The driver took the boy to Advocate Trinity Hospital, where he was being treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The boy was at least the second child shot while riding in a car over the weekend. On Saturday, a 9-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the head as he was in a car in the 2500 block of West 69th Street.

No one was in custody in either shooting on Monday.

