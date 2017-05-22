Watch: Bears’ Mitchell Trubisky Fires A Pass Through A Tire From Far Away

(CBS) Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been widely heralded for his accuracy, with his quarterbacks coach at North Carolina explaining that teammates would be surprised and ask what’s wrong if he threw an incompletion in practice.
Trubisky flashed that accuracy over the weekend, when he fired a pass through a tire from, oh, about several first downs away.
What does it mean? Absolutely nothing, but that didn’t stop Spiegel and Parkins from dissecting every last bit of the scene on 670 The Score.