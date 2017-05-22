4 Killed, 34 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were killed and at least 34 others, including a 9-year-old boy, were wounded in shootings across Chicago between Friday night and Monday morning.

The weekend’s latest fatal shooting happened about 2:40 p.m. Sunday, when an 18-year-old man was killed and a 15-year-old boy was wounded in the 100 block of North Parkside in the West Side Austin neighborhood. The man was shot in the back and pronounced dead at the scene at 2:52 p.m., according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name has not yet been released. The teenager, who was not cooperating with investigators, suffered a gunshot wound to the shin and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Earlier Sunday, a 46-year-old man was shot to death in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. He was walking on the sidewalk about 3:45 a.m. in the 2700 block of West 55th Street when a male walked up to him and shot him in the head. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, authorities said. His name has not yet been released.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, a man was killed and two other people were wounded in another Austin neighborhood shooting. The group was walking in the 4900 block of West Hubbard when shots rang out and they were all struck. A 34-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:53 a.m., police and the medical examiner’s office said. His name has not yet been released. A 23-year-old woman was shot in the left hand and a 33-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder. They were both also taken to Stroger Hospital, where both of their conditions were stabilized.

About 12:20 a.m. Saturday, 53-year-old Tina Brown was found dead with a gunshot wound to her head inside a home in the 8000 block of South Essex in the South Chicago neighborhood, authorities said. The shooting might have stemmed from a domestic issue. An autopsy ruled Brown’s death a homicide.

The weekend’s latest non-fatal shooting happened at 1:49 a.m. Monday in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side. A 16-year-old boy was the front seat passenger in a vehicle traveling in the 10600 block of South Ewing when someone in a silver car fired shots, striking him in the left shoulder, police said. The teenager showed up at Trinity Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The 9-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet at 8:11 p.m. Saturday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. He was in a vehicle traveling in the 2500 block of West 69th Street when someone fired shots in his direction, police said. He suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was listed in good condition. The shooting may have stemmed from an altercation between the vehicle’s driver and the shooter.

At least 29 more people were wounded in shootings across the city between 11:30 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend, 21 people were shot in the city, leaving six dead.

