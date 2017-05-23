Beaten Chicago Grandmother, 78, Is Alert At Hospital

(CBS) — A 78-year-old woman beaten unconscious and then robbed in her home is now alert.
But her road to recovery will be long.
In videos released Tuesday, Miranda Santos talks about the attack that occurred last week.
The side of her face is completely black and blue.
A stranger attacked her in her North Side home. Family members say she suffered a concussion and was strangled and left to die. A neighbor came to her aid and called authorities.
The Santos family has set up a Go Fund Me page to help with her medical bills.
So far, no arrests.