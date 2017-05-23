Cost Cutter: How To Save On Makeup

(CBS) — The average woman will spend $15,000 on makeup during her lifetime, according to Mint.com. That’s a lot of lipstick and mascara!

CBS 2 Cost Cutter Dorothy Tucker shows you how to cut those beauty costs and even get some products for free.

Fashion magazines are one way to get makeup for no money. Just become an “insider panel” member through their websites, and they’ll send you samples of products to test.

“I haven’t had to pay for makeup in about three years,” says Frugal Ginger blogger Ashley Hewell.

Another tip from her: Sign up for brand and store emails.

“You can get some really good perks like free makeup on your birthday,” Hewell says.

You can find beauty bargains at the makeup counter, too.

Watch for free sample offers with a consultation, or those “free gift with purchase” deals that each brand offers two or three times a year.

“I’m not brand loyal at all, which is why I’m able to get so much,” Hewell says.

You can also try following makeup brands you like on social media. They may have special offers there.

Here are some links to get started:

L’Oreal USA

PinkPanel and PinkPanelFAQs

OMag Insider

VOGUE Influencer Network

Allure Beauty Enthusiasts

Elle Inner Circle

Good Housekeeping Survey