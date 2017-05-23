Cubs To Pay $1M For Additional Security Cams Around Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (CBS) — A city council committee voted to accept money from the Chicago Cubs organization to put more security cameras around Wrigley Field.
The Cubs are giving a $1 million grant to Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) to pay for the installation of 30 new cameras around their North Side park.
Budget Committee Chair Ald. Carrie Austin said OEMC is responsible for determining the locations of the cameras, which, she says, are needed.
“It’s a precaution, because of so many bombings and things going on around the world. For me, it’s a precaution. I’m glad to see it happen.”
This comes one day after a suicide bomb attack on an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England killed at least 22 people and wounded 59.
A budget committee approved the grant, among several others from various state, federal and other sources for a number of efforts encompassing health, anti-violence and consumer protection.