Man Killed In East Side Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed early Tuesday in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.
The 28-year-old was in his vehicle at 2:11 a.m. in the 9800 block of South Avenue H when another vehicle drove up, someone inside fired shots and it drove away, according to Chicago Police.
The man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not release information on the fatality early Tuesday.
