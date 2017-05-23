Group Demonstrations, Ball Used As Prop Are Again Acceptable NFL Celebrations

(CBS) In an effort to create a “more exciting experience,” the NFL has adjusted its celebration rules following big plays.
Players will again be allowed to celebrate in groups and use the ball as a prop again, commissioner Roger Goodell announced Tuesday. They will also be allowed to celebrate on the ground, meaning snow angels are again legal.
A 15-yard penalty for excessive celebration was previously assessed for such acts.
“We know that you love the spontaneous displays of emotion that come after a spectacular touchdown,” Goodell wrote in a memo posted on Twitter. “And players have told us they want more freedom to be able to express themselves and celebrate their athletic achievements.”
Players won’t be allowed to mimic the use of weapons or have sexually suggestive celebrations such as twerking, per reports.
“In my conversations with NFL players, it was also clear how much our players care about sportsmanship, clean competition and setting good examples for young athletes. That is why offensive demonstrations, celebrations that are prolonged and delay the game and those directed at an opponent will still be penalized.”