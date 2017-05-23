MANCHESTER BOMBING: "Sickening" Attack At Concert Targeted "Innocent Children" | Former FBI Agent Says Bombing Had Markings Of ISIS Attack | First Victim Identified | Trump Lashes Out At 'Evil Losers' Behind Attack | Ariana Grande "Broken" After Concert Bombing | Latest Updates From CBS News

Metra Offers Free Rides To Children All Summer Long

May 23, 2017 2:27 PM
Filed Under: Metra, Metra Fares

CHICAGO (CBS) — Children will be able to ride Metra for free all summer, the transit agency announced on Tuesday.

Up to three children aged 11 and under will ride free with a paying adult, starting this weekend and running through Labor Day.

On Saturday and Sunday, an adult can pay $8 for a weekend pass and take three kids along for the ride for free, far cheaper than paying to park in the city.

The South Shore Line serving Northwest Indiana has a standing policy of allowing three children under 14 to ride free with a paying adult on weekends, holiday and daily off-peak trains.

