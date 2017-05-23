Metra Offers Free Rides To Children All Summer Long

CHICAGO (CBS) — Children will be able to ride Metra for free all summer, the transit agency announced on Tuesday.
Up to three children aged 11 and under will ride free with a paying adult, starting this weekend and running through Labor Day.
On Saturday and Sunday, an adult can pay $8 for a weekend pass and take three kids along for the ride for free, far cheaper than paying to park in the city.
The South Shore Line serving Northwest Indiana has a standing policy of allowing three children under 14 to ride free with a paying adult on weekends, holiday and daily off-peak trains.