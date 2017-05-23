Mayor Emanuel Offers Thoughts And Prayers For Manchester

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Emanuel has offered thoughts and prayers to the city of Manchester.
“Our hearts go out to the families and the residents of Manchester, England,” Mayor Emanuel said.
“Especially as a father of three kids, waiting to pick up your child, and the idea that your kids are running out of some place, horrified.
“My thoughts and prayers, I think I speak for all of us, go to those families not only affected, but those families waiting in that sense of unknown and fear of what could happen to their children.”
The mayor said there is no credible threat to the city of Chicago.
He said that does not mean that Chicago officials do not question and re-evaluate every tactic they use to secure the city.