2 Killed, 5 Wounded In Chicago Shootings Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were killed and at least five others were wounded in separate shootings Monday in Chicago.

A 27-year-old man was gunned down at 7:52 p.m. in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. Jamie Jones was driving west in the 200 block of West 59th Street when someone in another vehicle fired shots, striking him in the chest, back and arm, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Jones, who lived in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:55 p.m.

At 11:27 a.m., someone walked up and fired several rounds at 24-year-old Antoine Alexander while he was sitting in a vehicle in the 8400 block of South Hermitage in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood, police and the medical examiner’s office said. Alexander, who lived in the same block, was shot in the buttocks and back, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 12:10 p.m.

Monday’s latest nonfatal shooting happened at 8:34 p.m. Monday in the South Deering neighborhood on the South Side. A 27-year-old man was shot in the 9800 block of South Hoxie, police said. He drove himself to Trinity Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

At 2:11 p.m., a 36-year-old man was shot in the left arm in the 5100 block of South Prairie on the South Side, police said. He was taken in good condition to University of Chicago Medical Center.

Just before 11 a.m., a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood. He was on the sidewalk in the 400 block of East 61st Street when a black Chrysler 300 drove by and someone inside fired shots, police said. The teen was shot in the leg and taken in good condition to St. Bernard Hospital.

Less than 10 minutes earlier, a man was shot in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. The 25-year-old man was shot in the left heel in the 4900 block of West Adams and took himself to Loretto Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Monday’s first shooting happened at 1:49 a.m., when a 16-year-old boy was shot in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side. He was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle in the 10600 block of South Ewing when someone in a silver car fired shots, striking him in the left shoulder, police said. He showed up at Trinity Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The day’s shootings followed a weekend in which four people were killed and at least 34 others, including a 9-year-old boy, were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

