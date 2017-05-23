Security Increased For Allstate Arena Concert

(CBS) – Enhanced security was evident Tuesday night for a concert at Rosemont’s Allstate Arena.

The arena’s executive director said in wake of the Manchester bombing extra police will be outside and inside the building for a concert by The Weeknd. The security would be both visible and not visible, officials said.

Fans were urged to get there early. Emily Davis and Marcus Munoz drove in from Kansas City, despite the attack that occurred overseas.

“We’re just still going to go and try to have fun,” he says.

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson called the Manchester bombing a “senseless act” but tried to allay fears here.

“We have been in constant communication with our federal partners,” Johnson said.

Keeping Wrigley Field safe was top of mind. With a $1 million grant from the Cubs, the city is adding 30 new cameras near the ballpark.

Officials everywhere were asking the public help to keep watch, too.

The Weeknd’s show is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Police say they’ll use the metal detecting wand on all fans.