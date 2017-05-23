Firefighters Took Part In Swift Water Rescue Training After Recent Drownings

CHICAGO (CBS) — So far this year, 17 people have drowned in Lake Michigan. That is 57 percent more than this time last year.

The other hazard is swift moving water after heavy rains.

CBS 2’s Ed Curran takes a look at how rescuers spent the day saving each other.

Firefighters from Joliet, Roselle, Des Plaines, Warrenville, Bristol and Kendall attended swift water rescue training.

“Covering many types of scenarios where they can potentially have a victim in the water where they may potentially need to effect a rescue,” said Tom Bradtke.

Naperville Fire Department’s Tom Bradtke is with Rescue 3 International.

By working together rescuers can fight the river current and save a life.

“With the force of the water we have out here today, one individual could never make it across standing up in the river walking across by himself,” Bradtke said.

They learn, even when the river wins.

Bradtka said people rescued from swift moving water usually say the same thing, “we didn’t realize how strong and how powerful this water really is when it’s moving.”

Now, you know.