Taste Of Chicago Will Feature 17 New Restaurants

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced the culinary lineup for summer ’17’s Taste of Chicago — and it suits every Taste-goers palate.

The festival will welcome 17 newcomers, which include four five-day restaurants, six food trucks and seven pop-ups. These additions bring the grand total to 67 restaurants at this year’s summer staple.

The new food vendors include: American Glory, Aztec Dave’s Food Truck, Ben’s Bar Be Cue, Bop Bar Truck, Brightwok Kitchen, Broken English, Cheesie’s Pub and Grub, Doom Street Eats, El Patron, Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls, Just Salad, Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp, The Little Beet Table, Seoul Taco, The Cajun Connoisseur, Ukai Japanese Restaurant and Warm Belly Bakery.

Owner of the Cajun Connoisseur, Kyle Kelly, said it’s his turn this year. “Now the city of Chicago will truly know what true Cajun cuisine is all about.”

Mayor Rahm Emanuel once again attended the vendor unveil.

“Taste of Chicago brings together a unique array of cuisines and cultural offerings, giving Chicagoans and visitors alike the opportunity to sample the greatest foods our city has to offer from both new restaurants and long-time favorites,” Emanuel said in a statement.

Check out this year's @TasteofChi culinary lineup including celebrity chefs, pop-up restaurants and food trucks: https://t.co/CpEMUCflup pic.twitter.com/eIM1OUzClG — ChicagosMayor (@ChicagosMayor) May 23, 2017

All 67 vendors will offer signature items, as well as the popular “Taste Of” portions, which are priced at roughly $3 — all the samples.

New this year, the Taste will feature an assortment of local cultural programming, including the “Street Art and Graffiti Alley,” “Chicago SummerDance,” and “March of the Puppets.”

The food festival is set for July 5-9 in Grant Park. Admission is free, and tickets for food and drinks are sold in strips of 14 for $10.

Here is the complete vendor lineup:

Five-Day Restaurants:

Beat Kitchen

Ben’s Bar Be Cue

Billy Goat Tavern & Grill

BJ’s Market & Bakery

Caffe Gelato

Carbon Live Fire Mexican Grill

Chicago’s Dog House

Churro Factory

Connie’s Pizza

Dia De Los Tamales

Doom Street Eats

Farmer’s Fridge

Franco’s Ristorante

Frannie’s Cafe Inc.

Gold Coast Dogs

Iyanze

Kasia’s Deli

La Bomba Restaurant

La Mexicana

Lawrence’s Fish and Shrimp

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

Miller’s Pub

Oak Street Beach Café

O’Briens Restaurant & Bar

Porkchop

Punky’s Pizza & Pasta

Ricobene’s on 26th Street

Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs

Star of Siam

Texas de Brazil

The Eli’s Cheesecake Co.

The Fudge Pot

Tuscany

Ukai Japanese Restaurant

Vee-Vee’s African Restaurant

Pop-Ups:

Brightwok Kitchen

Broken English

Dinky Donuts Inc.

Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize

Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls

Jin Ju Restaurant

Just Salad

MAD Social

Pork & Mindy’s

Puffs of Doom

Riva

Rojo Gusano

Seoul Taco

The Little Beet Table

Warm Belly Bakery

Yum Dum

Food Trucks: