Taste Of Chicago Will Feature 17 New Restaurants

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced the culinary lineup for summer ’17’s Taste of Chicago — and it suits every Taste-goers palate.
The festival will welcome 17 newcomers, which include four five-day restaurants, six food trucks and seven pop-ups. These additions bring the grand total to 67 restaurants at this year’s summer staple.
The new food vendors include: American Glory, Aztec Dave’s Food Truck, Ben’s Bar Be Cue, Bop Bar Truck, Brightwok Kitchen, Broken English, Cheesie’s Pub and Grub, Doom Street Eats, El Patron, Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls, Just Salad, Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp, The Little Beet Table, Seoul Taco, The Cajun Connoisseur, Ukai Japanese Restaurant and Warm Belly Bakery.
Owner of the Cajun Connoisseur, Kyle Kelly, said it’s his turn this year. “Now the city of Chicago will truly know what true Cajun cuisine is all about.”
Mayor Rahm Emanuel once again attended the vendor unveil.
“Taste of Chicago brings together a unique array of cuisines and cultural offerings, giving Chicagoans and visitors alike the opportunity to sample the greatest foods our city has to offer from both new restaurants and long-time favorites,” Emanuel said in a statement.
All 67 vendors will offer signature items, as well as the popular “Taste Of” portions, which are priced at roughly $3 — all the samples.
New this year, the Taste will feature an assortment of local cultural programming, including the “Street Art and Graffiti Alley,” “Chicago SummerDance,” and “March of the Puppets.”
The food festival is set for July 5-9 in Grant Park. Admission is free, and tickets for food and drinks are sold in strips of 14 for $10.
Here is the complete vendor lineup:
Five-Day Restaurants:
- Beat Kitchen
- Ben’s Bar Be Cue
- Billy Goat Tavern & Grill
- BJ’s Market & Bakery
- Caffe Gelato
- Carbon Live Fire Mexican Grill
- Chicago’s Dog House
- Churro Factory
- Connie’s Pizza
- Dia De Los Tamales
- Doom Street Eats
- Farmer’s Fridge
- Franco’s Ristorante
- Frannie’s Cafe Inc.
- Gold Coast Dogs
- Iyanze
- Kasia’s Deli
- La Bomba Restaurant
- La Mexicana
- Lawrence’s Fish and Shrimp
- Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria
- Miller’s Pub
- Oak Street Beach Café
- O’Briens Restaurant & Bar
- Porkchop
- Punky’s Pizza & Pasta
- Ricobene’s on 26th Street
- Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs
- Star of Siam
- Texas de Brazil
- The Eli’s Cheesecake Co.
- The Fudge Pot
- Tuscany
- Ukai Japanese Restaurant
- Vee-Vee’s African Restaurant
Pop-Ups:
- Brightwok Kitchen
- Broken English
- Dinky Donuts Inc.
- Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize
- Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls
- Jin Ju Restaurant
- Just Salad
- MAD Social
- Pork & Mindy’s
- Puffs of Doom
- Riva
- Rojo Gusano
- Seoul Taco
- The Little Beet Table
- Warm Belly Bakery
- Yum Dum
Food Trucks:
- American Glory
- Auntie Vee’s
- Aztec Dave’s Food Truck
- Beavers Coffe + Donuts
- Bop Bar Truck
- Bruges Brothers
- Cheesie’s Pub and Grub
- Da Lobsta
- El Patron
- Giordano’s
- Harold’s Chicken
- La Cocinita Food Truck
- Stan’s Donuts & Coffee
- The Cajun Connoisseur
- The Fat Shallot
- The Lifeway Kefir Shop