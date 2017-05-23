Cubs’ Kyle Schwarber Hits 470-Foot Homer, His Longest In MLB

(CBS) Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber is no stranger to authoring mammoth home runs, but he set a new standard for himself Tuesday night.
Schwarber drilled a 470-foot home run out of right field at Wrigley Field and onto Sheffield Avenue in Chicago’s 4-1 win against San Francisco. The blast was Schwarber’s longest in Statcast era, according to MLB.com. Coming off Giants ace right-hander Johnny Cueto, it exited at 114.2 mph, gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the first inning and left many in awe.
“Whenever you hit the barrel, it feels good,” Schwarber said.
“It was a good feeling today.”