MANCHESTER BOMBING: "Sickening" Attack At Concert Targeted "Innocent Children" | Former FBI Agent Says Bombing Had Markings Of ISIS Attack | First Victim Identified | Trump Lashes Out At 'Evil Losers' Behind Attack | Ariana Grande "Broken" After Concert Bombing | Latest Updates From CBS News

Cubs’ Kyle Schwarber Hits 470-Foot Homer, His Longest In MLB

May 23, 2017 11:34 PM
Filed Under: Chicago Cubs, Kyle Schwarber

(CBS) Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber is no stranger to authoring mammoth home runs, but he set a new standard for himself Tuesday night.

Schwarber drilled a 470-foot home run out of right field at Wrigley Field and onto Sheffield Avenue in Chicago’s 4-1 win against San Francisco. The blast was Schwarber’s longest in Statcast era, according to MLB.com. Coming off Giants ace right-hander Johnny Cueto, it exited at 114.2 mph, gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the first inning and left many in awe.

“Whenever you hit the barrel, it feels good,” Schwarber said.

“It was a good feeling today.”

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch