Camera Catches Flower Thief In The Act

(CBS) — Last fall we told you about an Orland Park woman who had helped the federal government catch some scam artists.

Now, she’s on a mission of her own: to help police catch the woman who stole $500 worth of flowers and planters from her yard.

WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.

At first, Mary Jo Cain-Reis thought somebody was playing a joke. Her flowers were gone.

Then she checked her security camera.

“I have her on different angles. She was collecting flowers and roaming around like she was shopping in a garden center,” Cain-Reis says.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. May 12. Cain-Reis says the woman thief walked around and took things over the span of about 30 minutes.

The angry owner posted video excerpts on Facebook, garnering thousands of views and comments.

“I love the comments. Someone said I should put manure on the basket. And when she goes to get the basket she’ll get manure all over her hands.”

Someone else suggested poison ivy.

Cain-Reis also distributed hundreds of flyers.