Aurora Cops Shoot Suspect After Shots Fired At Officers

CHICAGO (CBS) — Several people were in custody Wednesday afternoon in west suburban Aurora, after someone allegedly fired shots at police, and the officers returned fire, hitting a suspect in the leg.
Aurora police said the officers were in the 900 block of Superior Street in Aurora at 10:50 a.m., when someone opened fire on them.
The officers returned fire, and one suspect was shot in the leg, police said. That suspect was taken to the hospital.
No officers were injured.
Police said several people were in custody.
No further information was immediately available Wednesday afternoon.