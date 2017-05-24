Blackhawks, League To Host Fan Fest Outside United Center During NHL Draft

(CBS) The Blackhawks and the league will host a fan fest outside the United Center on June 23 and June 24 during the NHL Draft.
There will be interactive games, photo opportunities with Blackhawks players and alumni, music and other activities during the event, which will fun from 3-9 p.m. on Friday, June 23 and then 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 24.
Fans must have a pass to enter the fan fest. Tickets to the NHL Draft grant that access as well.
A full list of activities, special guest appearances and schedule for fan fest will be posted at a later date.