Chris Bosio On Cubs Bullpen’s Dancing: ‘They’re Like Caged Animals’

(CBS) The Cubs bullpen drew headlines for their dance-off against the Brewers during a rain delay last Friday, and pitching coach Chris Bosio has a theory on the origins of their light-hearted fun.
“They’re like caged animals down there,” Bosio said on the Mully and Hanley Show on 670 The Score. “They got to do something down there.”
In offseason renovations, the bullpens at Wrigley Field were moved from down the foul lines to the more controlled climate of below the outfielder bleachers. As Bosio pointed out, it’s comforting for Cubs relievers to stay out of the elements, but being inside can also drive them a little batty.
Thus, the dancing.
“These guys have become accustomed to doing some crazy stuff,” Bosio said.
“Those guys make it fun. They’re into the game, and they’ve gotten used to their surroundings down there. They’re trying to get accolimated to a new situation. I know that they’ve really enjoyed the bullpen with some of this inclement weather that we’ve had.
“Boys will be boys, and sometimes you got to let them play.”
