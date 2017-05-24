Cubs Hang On To Beat Giants, 5-4

CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Rizzo hit two home runs, Kyle Hendricks tossed seven strong innings and the Chicago Cubs hung on to beat the San Francisco Giants, 5-4, on Wednesday night.

Rizzo hit solo homers off Matt Moore (2-5) in the second and fourth innings for his 14th career multi-home run game. He has four homers over his last four games and 11 on the season.

Javier Baez made it 3-2 with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. Miguel Montero doubled and scored in the seventh. Jason Heyward tripled and came around on Jon Jay’s sacrifice fly in the eighth after the Giants left the bases loaded.

Wade Davis gave up a two-run homer to Mac Williamson with one out in the ninth to make it 5-4. He then walked Michael Morse before second baseman Baez raced back to catch Denard Span’s bloop and caught Joe Panik looking at a 3-2 pitch on the outside corner. That gave Davis 10 saves in as many chances, and the Cubs improved to 6-2 on their nine-game home stand.

Hendricks (4-2) — 3-1 over his last six starts with an ERA of 1.96 — gave up two runs and five hits. He struck out five and walked none over seven innings, retiring 15 of the last 16 batters he faced.

Carl Edwards Jr. relieved Koji Uehara with two outs in the eighth and walked Buster Posey on four pitches to load the bases. He then fell behind 3-1 to Brandon Crawford before getting him to ground out to the mound to end the threat.

Moore gave up four runs and seven hits in six-plus innings.

Span homered after sitting out two games with a sprained left thumb, but San Francisco lost for the third time in four games after winning eight of 10.

MINOR MOVES

The Giants promoted first-round pick Chris Shaw to Triple-A Sacramento. Shaw, drafted 31st overall in 2015, was hitting .301 at Double-A Richmond with six home runs and 29 RBIs in 37 games. Shaw was originally drafted as a first baseman but this season was moved to left field, where he will play at AAA.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: The Giants will continue to monitor RHP Johnny Cueto, who had said he was bothered by blisters on his middle and index fingers during Tuesday’s start. “We’ll continue to treat it,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “He’s finding a way to get out there and pitch, and it’s not a case where we’re pushing it. He wants to pitch, but he is battling this and hasn’t quite gotten over it.”

INFs Connor Gillaspie (back spasms) and Aaron Hill (right forearm strain), who are on the 10-day DL, are expected to return during the Giants’ six-game home stand, which starts Friday. OF Hunter Pence (left hamstring strain) is looking at a rehab stint before his return from the 10-day DL.

Cubs: LHP Brett Anderson, who is on the 10-day DL with a lower back strain, will continue his rehab in Arizona. He threw a bullpen session on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Giants RHP Jeff Samardzija (1-5, 4.57 ERA) and Cubs RHP Eddie Butler (1-0, 2.00 ERA) meet in the finale of this four-game series.

