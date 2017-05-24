Diamondbacks Sweep White Sox

May 24, 2017 6:24 PM
PHOENIX (AP) — Jake Lamb homered off a left-hander for only the second time this season, five Diamondbacks drove in at least one run and Arizona beat Chicago 8-6 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep of the White Sox.

The Diamondbacks, winners of eight of their last nine games, scored six runs in the fifth inning, chasing starter Jose Quintana and building a six-run lead, but they had to hold off a White Sox rally.

Quintana (2-6), who retired the first 10 batters he faced, went just 4 1/3 innings, allowing eight runs and eight hits, both season highs.

Jose Abreu and Leury Garcia homered for the White Sox, who were swept for the second time on a 3-7 road trip. The Los Angeles Angels did it to start the trip.

Andrew Chafin (1-0) threw a scoreless fifth inning to get the victory in relief of Randall Delgado.

