Man Charged With Trying To Drag Woman Into Car In Elgin

May 24, 2017 6:34 AM
Filed Under: battery, Crime, Elgin, Unlawful Restraint

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with trying to pull a woman into a car Monday afternoon in northwest suburban Elgin.

A woman called officers at 5:19 p.m. to the 0-100 block of South Crystal Avenue, according to a statement from Elgin police. She told them she had been walking when a man she didn’t know walked up, grabbed her by the arm and started pulling her toward a car.

mario esqueda Man Charged With Trying To Drag Woman Into Car In Elgin

Mario Esqueda (Source: Elgin Police)

The woman managed to fight the man off, run away and call for help, police said. She gave investigators a description of the vehicle and suspect.

Patrol officers later located the vehicle and took 22-year-old Mario A. Esqueda into custody, police said. Esqueda, who lives in Elgin, was charged with a felony count of unlawful restraint and a misdemeanor count of battery.

He was scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing on Tuesday, but further information was not immediately available.

