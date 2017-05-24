Man, 29, Shot To Death In Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot to death Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, police said.
Witnesses to the shooting said a male with a handgun fired shots at the 29-year-old victim, striking him multiple times at 7:47 p.m. in the 700 block of West Marquette, Chicago Police said.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with gunshot wounds to his head, groin, shoulder and abdomen, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation. No one was in custody Tuesday night.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)